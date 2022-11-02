SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) America’s violinist Jenny Oaks Baker is going back on tour, but this time she produced her own show!

Growing up as a musician from the time she was four, Baker explains that God gave her a talent and she felt she had to share it. Her biggest influence has been her faith.

She raised her kids in music, having little talented musicians. The hard work has paid off.

A few months ago she had an urge to take her music around the world, sharing music that brings people closer to God himself. Touring in ten cities, Joy to the World – A Sacred Celebration will feature dancers, choirs, her kids and several others. This is a must see show.

Instagram: @jennyoaksbaker

Website: jennyoaksbaker.com