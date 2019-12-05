America’s favorite candy state by state

It's the 49th annual Festival of Trees at the Mountain America Expo Center! Stepping into the doors, you'll be transported into a magic holiday world with trees of all sizes, wreaths, gingerbread houses, centerpieces, and more.

The beautiful trees you'll browse are for sale at auction prior to the festival's opening, with all funds donated to as a "gift of love" to Primary Children's hospital. Learning about the stories behind each tree from the festival volunteers will pull at your heart strings, and there are still trees waiting to be purchased for this great cause.