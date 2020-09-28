Americans who are highly spiritual try to make more of a difference in the world

- On Good Things Utah today – A new study suggests those who believe they are more spiritual are more likely to make a difference in their local communities. The study – called “What Does Spirituality Mean to Us?” and funded by the Fetzer Institute – found those who connect with a higher power are more likely to be active in their community by volunteering, donating and voting. But the study still shows how spirituality impacts everyday American life.
- Plus, how to keep and maintain long term friendships during a pandemic. Nicea has tips to strengthen your relationships this morning.
- And running errands today? Don’t count it as your ‘me time’. One mom shares her story of how important it is to find time for yourself – and not at Costco! Finally, can’t sleep at night? Brian has the simple breathing technique that can help you tonight.
- At the end of the show – The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Thursday about the dangers of the “Benadryl Challenge,” a rumored TikTok stunt that involves ingesting high doses of the allergy medication to induce hallucinations. “We are aware of news reports of teenagers ending up in emergency rooms or dying after participating in the ‘Benadryl Challenge’ encouraged in videos posted on the social media application TikTok,” the FDA warning says. However, there has been little evidence on TikTok of a widespread challenge, and the platform disabled both the “Benadryl” and “BenadrylChallenge” hashtags in order to prevent copycats.