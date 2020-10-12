Americans report washing their hands more than ever before

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.

The WISH Society (women inspiring strength and hope) brings together Utah's most dynamic and inspiring women to enhance the mission of Make-A-Wish through networking, mentoring fundraising. Membership is open to women and men throughout the state of Utah - your annual membership fee is set at the level of your choosing and will be used to help grant wishes for Utah children.