- On Good Things Utah this morning – The average person believes websites will become obsolete in the next decade. A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults finds that seven in 10 (70%) believe apps are gradually replacing websites. With people relying on their phones for absolutely everything, it’s no surprise more than one in four (26%) think they can go a year without using a standard computer browser. While 69 percent use their smartphone daily, only 44 percent report using their desktop or laptop with the same frequency. Forty-six percent have even done a full day’s work entirely from their smartphone, and 42 percent have used a mobile device to file a tax return.
- Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Cricket Wireless for their Tax Time initiative, the survey also finds that if forced to choose between a smartphone and a computer, 59 percent would opt for their phone. Thirty-six percent think they could only go less than a day without their smartphone. iOS users proved to be rather resilient, with 34 percent claiming they can survive phoneless for a week compared to 21 percent of Android users. While entertainment (67%) and communication (66%) apps rank among the most common, more respondents now have a finance app on their smartphone (59%) than those who have news and magazine apps (28%). “From work to play, our research shows people are embracing the convenience of apps in all areas of life,” says Tony Mokry, Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer for Cricket Wireless, in a statement. “Apps can also be a great way to try out alternative services before committing.” Click here to read the entire article: https://studyfinds.org/working-on-smartphone-apps/ And tune in this morning for a Wednesday edition of Good Things Utah.
Americans are using apps and smartphones more than websites and laptops
by: Nicea DeGering
