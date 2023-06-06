Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – CPR can be intimidating but with training and focus, it can become a skill that will last a lifetime. Ashley Sheehy, Regional Disaster Preparedness Manager, from the American Red Cross joined GTU to show us how we can perform Hands-Only CPR.

In the event of a cardiac emergency every second counts. CPR, especially if performed immediately, could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.Hands-Only CPR is a technique that is recommended to be used in emergency situations by non-certified bystanders until emergency medical personnel can arrive on scene.

The two steps of Hands-Only CPR are to call 9-1-1 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest. You want to keep a pace of 100-120 beats per minute, it helps to use a familiar song like Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees to keep you on track.

To learn more about Hands-Only CPR, take a class with the Red Cross to be better prepared!

Visit, redcross.org/takeaclass.