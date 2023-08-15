SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Prepare for your big moment to audition for ‘American Idol’ because the nationwide search for the next vocal sensation is on! The stage is set, and the spotlight is primed to illuminate the undiscovered stars as ‘American Idol’ gears up for its seventh season on ABC. The iconic show’s producers are breaking down geographical barriers to bring ‘Idol Across America’ directly to the living rooms of aspiring artists nationwide.

Utah, mark your calendars for Monday, August 21st, as the state hosts a virtual Zoom audition. ‘American Idol’ will open its doors to talent from every corner of the country, enabling hopefuls to audition face-to-face with producers regardless of their location. From the comfort of their homes, artists can audition via zoom. From Utah to Washington, D.C., and everywhere in between, singers and songwriters can now step onto the virtual stage and showcase their skills.

For those eager to embrace this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, additional information, audition details, eligibility requirements, and submission forms can be found at www.americanidol.com/auditions.