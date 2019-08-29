Newsfore Opt-In Form

American Idol auditions in Salt Lake

Get ready to sing your heart out! The next American Idol might be from right here in Utah. Singers were out in droves this morning for a chance to audition for the show.

Deena Marie stopped by the auditions, at the Salt Lake City Northwest Community Center. She got a sneak peek from a couple of performers.

If you didn’t get to try out for the show today, you can also submit an online audition! For more information on how to submit, and also on the auditions at the other cities on the Idol bus tour, visit abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions.

