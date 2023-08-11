Cassidy Priest, chair for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention had a very important conversation with us this morning.

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites the community,and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected lives, and the lives of those we love and care about. Funds raised at the walk benefit the Utah Chapter of AFSP, funds research, education, advocacy and support for survivors.

Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S. According to the most recent CDC reports. In 2020 an estimated 12.2 million adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.2 million made a plan, and 1.2 million attempted suicide. But there is reason for, research shows suicide can be prevented. And we can ALL play a part in saving lives and supporting those affected by this leading cause of death. By spreading the word throughout your network, you can play a key role in driving impact and creating a culture that’s smart about suicide and mental health.

Save the date, September 9th, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Park in West Jordan. Check-in time is at 9 am and walk start time is 10 am.

afsp.org