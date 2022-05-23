Emily Park, Program Manager for Spice Kitchen, and Chef Hayat Stoman, owner of Hayat’s Grill, joined us on the show today to kick off our Food Truck Frenzy happening this week!

Today’s food truck is Wings on Wheels featuring American food with an Afghani twist. They offer delicious wings served with homemade sauces that will make your taste buds fall in love. Chef Hayat recommends trying the buffalo flavor to start, because it is a classic flavor with a bit of a kick to it. For kids, he recommends trying the garlic parmesan.

Hayat moved to Utah in June of 2011 from Afghanistan and was taught to cook by his mother-in-law and his wife. An absence of Afghani restaurants in Salt Lake City drove him to pursue his own food business.

Hayat has worked many years in the food industry, starting out at a food cart and now growing his second food truck business. He loves to look for new opportunities, which is what brought him to a wing food truck.

When asked why he started his first business, Hayat’s Grill, he responded “to share my culture with others in hopes of erasing hatred that has taken place in so many hearts and bridging gaps over a cup of tea.”

Instagram: @wingsonwheels.wow

Facebook: @wingssonwheels/