Alexx Goeller, Senior Manager, Community Development – American Cancer Society is hoping to recruit ambassadors for our upcoming fundraising campaign – ResearcHERS. We are looking for influential women (and men) to commit to helping us raise at least $2,500 each during May. All proceeds go to support female cancer researchers.
They are also looking for donations for this campaign at this website: http://www.acsresearchers.org/utah
ResearcHERS – Campaign to provide funding specifically for female cancer researchers
They need ambassadors to help them!
- 5 female ACS funded cancer researchers in the state of Utah
- ACS focuses on funding scientists early in their career
- They have funded 49 Nobel laureates including Mario Capecchi
- Research is KEY in helping to find better medications, preventions, and ultimately a cure for cancer
Find them online here.