Alexx Goeller, Senior Manager, Community Development – American Cancer Society is hoping to recruit ambassadors for our upcoming fundraising campaign – ResearcHERS. We are looking for influential women (and men) to commit to helping us raise at least $2,500 each during May. All proceeds go to support female cancer researchers.

They are also looking for donations for this campaign at this website: http://www.acsresearchers.org/utah

ResearcHERS – Campaign to provide funding specifically for female cancer researchers

They need ambassadors to help them!

5 female ACS funded cancer researchers in the state of Utah

ACS focuses on funding scientists early in their career

They have funded 49 Nobel laureates including Mario Capecchi

Research is KEY in helping to find better medications, preventions, and ultimately a cure for cancer

