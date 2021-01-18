Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Carissa Starks of Eat My Sweets was back in our kitchen today with a recipe for tasty American Buttercream Frosting! We’re so happy she shared with us, follow along below and find Carissa on IG at @eatmysweets_bycarissa

American Buttercream Frosting

Ingredients:

*1.5 cups unsalted butter slightly chilled

*750 g (6 cups) powdered sugar measured and then sifted

*4 tbsp heavy whipping cream

* 2 tsp vanilla extract

*Pinch of salt

Directions:

1. Before starting, measure and sift your powdered sugar.

2. Using a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the chilled butter for about 2 minutes.

3. With the mixer on low speed, add the sifted powdered sugar 1/4 cup at a time, mixing a little in between. This can be messy!

4. Bring the mixer to medium speed and add whipping cream, vanilla and salt.

5. Once all is combined, Turn the mixer to medium-high speed and beat for an additional 5 minutes. As it beats, The frosting will turn from a yellow look to a white.

6. To finish your buttercream frosting and make it smooth, take a couple minutes to mix it by hand with a wooden spoon or a spatula. This will push all of the air bubbles out of your frosting and give it a smooth look.

Enjoy!