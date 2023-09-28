SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Utahns are known for their community giving spirit. When people are in need, Utahns step up to help. America First Credit Union and USANA Kids Eat have partnered together to pack thousands of “weekend bags” for underprivileged kids. Each weekend bag contains 7 meals. America First recently donated $50K to USANA to assist in feeding children in Utah and around the world. Several hundreds of AFCU employees and leadershp gathered to sort, pack and box up meal bags for the USANA Kids Eat Foundation’s weekend meal bags program.

One in nine children in Utah do not know where their next meal is coming from, that according to USANA Kids Eat research. Approximately 56,000 children along the Wasatch Front wonder if they will have food to eat today. America First and USANA Kids Eat want to address hunger in Utah, no child should go hungry. The America First Charitable Foundation shares in the vision and goal of no child goes hungry.

AFCU supports organizations who value those in need gain access to healthy and reliable food, enabling them to focus on their education, instead of hunger. AFCU management and employees regularly participate in service projects that benefit the community at large.

USANA is a health and nutrition company. USANA Kids Eat was formed in 2019 to help provide backpacks filled with food for at-risk youth. More than 9,100 meals are delivered to kids each week. Food bags are distributed through 84 schools and organizations providing the strongest local impact.

America First Credit Union invites members and the community to join the America First Charitable Foundation’s 19th Annual Food Drive from September 4th, 2023 to October 28th, 2023. For monetary donations – online banking or mobile banking transfer. The account number that AFCU members can use is 5502281, savings account only, last name: AFCU

Non-AFCU members can donate at https://www.americafirst.com/donate.html.

AFCU’s annual Food Drive program provides monetary and tangible donations to organizations in the communities where America First conducts business.

Visit AmericaFirst.com for more details about community banking opportunities.

