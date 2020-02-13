America First Credit Union knows how to share the love this Valentine’s day

For the month of February, America First Credit Union wants to show their love and appreciation for their members, which is why they’re offering some great discounts and opportunities exclusively for their members.

The first thing AFCU is doing is offering a discount to their members for the Living Planet Aquarium. During these cold winter months, as a mom, Nicole Cypers is always looking for things to do with the kids or maybe looking for a fun date night idea for Valentine’s Day and the Living Planet Aquarium is a great option for both. Draper’s Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is home to more than 4,000 animals from all over the world. Bring the family, a date or loved one to experience these unique, entertaining & educational exhibits. Now you can enjoy the wonders of the deep at a discount! Use your America First Visa® credit or debit card at the ticket office for $5 off the regular admission price any time through the end of February.

One of the other things AFCU loves to do is recognize and award scholarships each year to help America First members pursue post-secondary education and training.

This year, AFCU be giving away 10 scholarships worth $1,000 each to eligible credit union members who are graduating high school seniors or undergraduate students who are currently enrolled in a two-year, four-year or technical college or university, and have a passion for serving and helping others. Open from now until March 31, the America First Charitable Foundation is looking for candidates who embody the credit union philosophy of people-helping-people. These are the type of people who play an active role in giving back to their community, whether through volunteering or other meaningful contributions of time, effort, and care.

AFCU loves giving back to its members and the community and wants to be sure they’re celebrating and recognizing those in the community who are doing the same and these scholarships are a great way to do that. If this describes you or someone you know, AFCU encourages them to apply on their website here.

This story contains sponsored content.