America First Credit Union expands community service this holiday season

The day before thanksgiving, America First Credit Union’s corporate office in Riverdale is looking more like Santa’s workshop for their annual ‘Warm the Soles” event.

For the twenty fifth year, employees wrapped boxes of shoes that will go to economically disadvantaged children throughout Utah and Southern Nevada. Each pair of brand-new shoes is for a specific child. One such group of kids are at Lakeview Elementary. Thirty schools and agencies are being provided shoes for school aged kids.

Service projects have expanded over the years in addition. This year, Pantry Packs are assembled for Catholic Community Services/Joyce Hansen Health Food Bank. And third, employees make blankets that are donated to local hospitals.

America First believes that credit unions are founded on people helping people. They have placed an importance on being a part of and investing in the community. The initiative comes from the top down.

You can go to AmericaFirst.com, or visit Facebook, to be a part of Warm the Soles.

