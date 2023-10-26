SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – America First Credit Union and the Utah Jazz are shining a spotlight on small businesses doing great things in the state. It’s part of their annual initiative called “Small Business Spotlight” which launched in 2022.

Togther, AFCU and Utah Jazz give small businesses in Utah the opportunity to compete for a customized single-season sponsorship agreement with the Utah Jazz valued at approximately $200,000. The winning business receives sponsorship assets specific to the businesses’ needs, which are discovered through a strategy meeting, and can include in-arena signage, TV and radio presence, and other social and digital marketing assets. The contest was open to Utah-based for-profit small businesses with an annual revenue of less than $10 million.

More than 150 small businesses entered the contest this year. But it’s Elite Turf Supply that came out on top as the Utah Jazz and America First Credit Union 2023 Small Business Spotlight winner. Elite Turf Supply started as a modest family endeavor in 2019, laying turf in their backyard play area, and has quickly become a rapid success story.

In the past two years, the customer-turned-owner small business has grown into a national turf supplier offering various applications, from putting greens and versatile athletic turf to residential and commercial landscaping solutions, including pet-friendly options. Now as Utah’s premier artificial turf supplier, Elite Turf Supply continues its mission to create and educate about the benefits of artificial turf, help homeowners DIY their outdoor spaces and has launched more than 20 turf installation companies along the way.

America First Credit Union also introduced the Jazz Affinity Card – the official Debit Card of the Utah Jazz!

Membership and Card Benefits Include:

• Worldwide shopping anywhere that accepts VISA® with the Jazz debit card using the EMV chip options

• Enjoy these discounts at the Delta Center:

o 10% off purchases (Summit Snacks, Tenders, Farr’s Ice Cream, and Dippin’ Dots)

o 15% discount on Utah Jazz Team Store

o 32% off Team Store purchases after a Jazz player hits a triple-double

• Special game-day entry 30 minutes before the public only with the Jazz Affinity card

• Enjoy mobile damage protection, fraud protection, and other discounts with the Jazz card when you team up with Premium Checking

• And there’s no additional cost to choose the Jazz Debit card when you have any America First checking account.

• Membership, eligibility, terms, conditions, and creditworthiness are required and subject to change.

Visit AmericaFirst.com for more details.

