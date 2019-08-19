School is back in session and a simple, sweet breakfast is on the menu thanks to Shauna Havey! She said this recipe was inspired by the nostalgic fruit salad recipe, ambrosia.
Ambrosia Baked Oatmeal
Makes 9 servings
Ingredients:
- 1/3 Cup Sugar
- 1/4 Cup salted butter, melted
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2/3 Cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 15 ounce can fruit cocktail
- 2 1/2 Cups whole oats
- 1/4 Cup chopped pecans
- 1/3 Cup flaked coconut
- 1 Cup pastel colored mini marshmallows
- 1 Can store bought whipped cream cheese frosting
- 9 maraschino cherries
Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush an 8X8 inch square baking pan with a small amount of the melted butter.
- To a mixing bowl, add the sugar, remaining butter, eggs, baking powder, and whipping cream and whisk to combine.
- Fold in the fruit cocktail (including the juice), the oats, pecans, coconut, and mini marshmallows.
- Pour mixture into prepared pan and bake for 30-35 minutes until set.
- Allow oatmeal to cool, then top with the frosting and maraschino cherries. Slice into nine squares and serve.
For more of Shauna’s award winning recipes, visit her Instagram: @haveyourselfatime