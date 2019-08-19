Newsfore Opt-In Form

Ambrosia Baked Oatmeal

Good Things Utah
School is back in session and a simple, sweet breakfast is on the menu thanks to Shauna Havey! She said this recipe was inspired by the nostalgic fruit salad recipe, ambrosia.

Makes 9 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 Cup Sugar
  • 1/4 Cup salted butter, melted
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2/3 Cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 15 ounce can fruit cocktail
  • 2 1/2 Cups whole oats
  • 1/4 Cup chopped pecans
  • 1/3 Cup flaked coconut
  • 1 Cup pastel colored mini marshmallows
  • 1 Can store bought whipped cream cheese frosting
  • 9 maraschino cherries

Preparation:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush an 8X8 inch square baking pan with a small amount of the melted butter.
  2. To a mixing bowl, add the sugar, remaining butter, eggs, baking powder, and whipping cream and whisk to combine.
  3. Fold in the fruit cocktail (including the juice), the oats, pecans, coconut, and mini marshmallows.
  4. Pour mixture into prepared pan and bake for 30-35 minutes until set.
  5. Allow oatmeal to cool, then top with the frosting and maraschino cherries. Slice into nine squares and serve.

For more of Shauna’s award winning recipes, visit her Instagram: @haveyourselfatime

