Ambrosia Baked Oatmeal

Temma Martin explained that over 730,000 pets are killed in the U.S. every year. Pets just like Oogway are killed because they have nowhere to go, but Temma and Salt Lake County Animal Services (SLCAS) is attempting to stop this killing. SLCAS is striving to make a difference by making every community a no-kill community. In order to do this, they need help in getting all communities up to a 90% save rate.

Visit Salt Lake County Animal Services, located at 511 West, 3900 South in Salt Lake City or call them at 385-GOT-PETS