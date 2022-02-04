Amazon Prime and Starbucks both announce price increases

- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – Clashing with your in-laws or parents over decisions regarding your kids is extremely common, we’ve all been there! But one mom on Reddit has commenters divided on if she’s setting healthy boundaries with her mother-in-law or being too controlling. She says grandma can no longer take her kids to McDonalds? The ladies weigh in and we would love to hear your thoughts on this one too!
- Plus, Amazon is hiking the price of Prime memberships in the U.S., with the annual fee jumping from $119 to $139 — its first increase in nearly four years. In addition, the monthly fee for Prime is rising from $12.99 to $14.99. Amazon last raised the price of Prime in 2018. For new Prime members, the latest price change will go into effect Feb. 18, 2022. For current Prime members, the new prices will apply after March 25, 2022, on the date of their next renewal.
- And that cup of coffee just got a whole lot pricier. Starbucks has joined the legion of businesses raising prices on menu items in the food industry. According to The New York Times, the coffee chain has already raised prices in October 2021 and January 2022 and will continue to do so this year. These changes fall in line with the overall 8% increase in the cost of fast food prices in 2021. This is not the first time that the company has hiked prices. Starbucks has a consistent history of increases. They rose in 2015, 2016, and 2018 and many customers voiced their displeasure.
- And speaking of coffee, not one but two studies published in the Annals of Internal Medicine confirmed coffee’s most important health benefit: it can help you live longer. Both studies analyzed the self-reported java habits of more than 700,000 people in both the US and 10 European countries over an average of 16 years, specifically focusing on the death rates of coffee drinkers from nonwhite populations. Each separate study showed that people who consumed more of that liquid energy tended to have a lower risk of dying during the study period than those who sipped on less or no coffee at all.
- Finally, for anyone whose goal is to maintain a year-round glow, winter has kickstarted a laser focus on self-tanning routines. The latest trend related to achieving a faux glow? Tanning nasal sprays — that is, spraying a tanning solution up the nose in order to get a “tan from within” (not just inside your nostrils). Yes, you read that correctly. Made popular by TikTok, the trend is garnering attention from beauty buffs and health experts alike, but not necessarily in a positive way. These formulas are made with unregulated substances and have experts questioning their legitimacy and health consequences.
- At the end of the show – Snacking before sleep isn’t often recommended, but sometimes it’s necessary. In an ideal world, we would all eat a hearty, healthy dinner. It would be followed by something small and sweet, a square of dark chocolate, maybe, and then a few hours later, we would curl up in bed and sleep all night, our stomachs perfectly full until the next day. The reality is more complicated. Whether we stay up later than we should, eat a small dinner or we’re hungry without a good reason (it happens), a lot of us end up craving a bedtime snack. So what should you eat? Nicea has the healthy list, join us as we dive into this Hot Topic and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.