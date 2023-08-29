Meagan Chapman is a paramedical tattoo artist and certified instructor who shows off an incredible scar cover up on influencer Jakelie George. Meagan color matches your skin with a digital color matching device.

Once the color is picked, the tattoo process begins using the matched ink to camouflage stretch marks and scars with a medical tattoo.

