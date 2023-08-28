We were excited to meet Leigh Bennett, the owner and founder of Amara Med Spa, Salon and Boutique. We wanted to hear all about this all-in-one location for everything fashion and skincare. She tells us, “there is nothing more magical than creating a place where people feel loved, beautiful, remembered, uplifted, taken care of”, and the goal is to leave Amara ready to take on the world! To them, that is the Amara Experience.

We got to see fall clothing trends, and must have items from a casual to a more polished look. Low rise jeans are coming back, and we can be mindful with creating a capsule closet!

Med spa treatments, botox, fillers, and top notch medical facial treatments sets Amara apart in medica. We learn about botox, fillers, and facial balancing with facial lasers and treatments

For more, visit a location in Lehi or Orem and find more at amaramedspa.com

