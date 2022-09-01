- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – Let’s talk travel. There are many ways to save money on flights. But booking airfare on a certain day of the week isn’t one of them, according to data from Google Flights. Booking mid-week — and especially Tuesdays around midnight — is often cited as the best time to purchase flights. But in the past five years, U.S. airfares purchased on Tuesdays, Wednesday or Thursdays have been only 1.9% cheaper on average than airfares purchased during the weekend, according to Google Flights. “If your trip is just a couple of weeks away, don’t wait for Tuesday to roll around — book your flight now in case the price goes up,” wrote James Byers, Google Flights’ group product manager, on a blog post published yesterday.
- Plus, Carol Burnett could be coming to Saturday Night Live soon — if fans get their way. The NBC comedy series asked Twitter who they’d like to see host, and an overwhelming amount of responses named the former Carol Burnett Show host as their pick. If Burnett, 89, did host the series, she’d set the record for the show’s oldest host in its 47-season run. Currently, Betty White holds the record as the oldest person to host. She was 88 the last time she took the SNL stage in 2010. Fans reiterated that it’s past due for Burnett to host the series, as she never has in her Hollywood career. Burnett appeared on SNL once as a quick, walk-on comedian during a 1985 episode hosted by Harry Anderson.
- And now that back to school is in full swing, you’ve definitely made sure your kids have everything they need throughout the day, including their books, supplies, lunch boxes, and other essentials. If you’ve ever picked up their school bag and thought, “Sh*t, why is this thing so heavy?” it seems that shrugging it off might not be the best move. In fact, a too-heavy backpack can actually be a serious health hazard, as a spine and neck surgeon tells Scary Mommy. You might not give too much thought to your child’s backpack, but there’s a definite possibility it’s a potential safety concern. According to stats released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission in 2021, an estimated annual average of 7,500 kids under 19 were treated in emergency rooms for backpack-related injuries between 2017 and 2019. we have the scoop this morning on how to keep your kid’s spine, neck, and shoulders safe this school year and beyond.
