Hiking is a blast for some but it is not the only way to enjoy the beauty of the Wasatch Mountains. Chamaine Wollenzien came to Good Things Utah to talk about alternatives to hiking. Hiking can pose a challenge with little ones who can often tire themselves out prematurely. Fortunately, Wollenzien has the answer to soak up Utah’s mountainous beauty without the treacherous hike.

Wollenzien started the segment talking about a full moon night chairlift at beloved Sundance Ski Resort. This is a great activity to do with the littles but can also be a romantic date night with your main squeeze. The lift is also available in the daytime and is 45 minutes. The chairlift shows the most scenic views in Utah Valley and will be a big hit for everyone.

If going to Utah County doesn’t seem to be your thing, you can visit Park City at The Thrill Factor. The Alpine Slides are always a joy for everyone and something little ones enjoy, including Wollenziens eight-year-old son.

Daniel’s Summit, in Wasatch County, is a great place to enjoy four wheeling. There are always great values to enjoy and you can fully enjoy the mountain views while having fun with the kiddos. Four wheelers are something you’ll need to be 16 years old and have a valid driver’s license.

For more information on where to travel for the summer, follow Wollenzien on Instagram.