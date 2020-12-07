Alter your mindset with Monday yoga

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Shaelie McBride of @shaelieraemcbride tells us Monday is the first day of the week to alter your mindset. It’s time to meditate, move, and manifest. Shaelie started practicing yoga 6 years ago after she was diagnosed with obsessive compulsive and anxiety disorder.

She started practicing at Behot Yoga in St George and fell in love with the practice and the community. She uses yoga as her own personal therapy, and a way to tune into her body and mind. It is the time she can force herself to focus on just her, and not a million other voices in her head.



Shaelie finds her happy on her mat, a self described anxious person, her mind is always going 1,000 miles per minute, but making herself meet on the mat and focus on the body and what it needs has been life changing for her!

Sun Salutation Flow: The most popular flow for beginners, there are several variations of the Sun Salutation. It aims to awaken the body physically, mentally, and energetically. It is often performed in the morning facing the sunrise, but it can be done at any time of day.

Mountain Pose (Samasthiti or Tadasana)

Upward Salute (Urdhva Hastasana)

Standing Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

Half Standing Forward Fold (Ardha Uttanasana) •

Plank Pose (Chaturanga Dandasana)

Upward-facing Dog Pose (Urdhva Mukha Svanasana)

Downward-facing Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Half Standing Forward Fold (Ardha Uttanasana)

Standing Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

Upward Salute (Urdhva Hastasana)

Mountain Pose (Samasthiti or Tadasana)



Benefits of yoga: Yoga improves strength, balance and flexibility

•Yoga helps with back pain relief.

• Yoga can ease arthritis symptoms.

• Yoga relaxes you, to help you sleep better.

• Yoga can mean more energy and brighter moods.

• Yoga helps you manage stress.

• Yoga connects you with a supportive community.