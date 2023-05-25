SANDY (Good Things Utah) – Senior Alta High Student, Makenna Jolley showed off her artwork on GTU. She could soon have her art on the Google homepage for hundreds of millions to see. Senior Makenna Jolley is one of the 55 U.S. state and territory winners with her doodle, “I’m Snow Grateful,” which follows this year’s contest theme, “I’m so grateful.” Makenna says her inspiration was the record snowfall in Utah and helping the Beehive state’s drought situation.

Google representatives were on hand at Alta High at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday to be part of a celebration in honor of Makenna’s statewide win. An online vote will help determine which state-winning doodle is selected to be featured on the search engine’s site in the near future. Voting for five finalists will be from May 18-25 on this site: https://doodles.google.com/d4g/. Google will announce the five national finalists after voting ends. One of those finalists will be selected to be the featured artist on the Google homepage for one day. The national winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 technology package towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.