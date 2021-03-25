Already vaccinated or not, we have a helpful rule of thumb for gatherings

- On Good Things Utah this morning – As more and more Utahns get vaccinated, are you confused about whether you can gather unmasked? This graphic summarizes it all perfectly. Surae talks us through the picture and what it means.
- Plus, it’s Spring Break for so many Utah families and Zion National Park, Utah’s superstar of tourism, draws millions of visitors each year. And it stands to deliver even more economic success under a scenario with planned improvements to its east entrance. A new report by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah details the financial impact of Zion National Park, which out of 62 national parks in the country ranked No. 4 in visitation. “Zion National Park is a top driver of Utah’s travel and tourism economy,” said Jennifer Leaver, Gardner Institute senior tourism analyst and lead author of the report. We take a closer look at one of the crown jewels of Utah’s tourism economy.
- And congratulations are in order for New Hampshire teacher, Barbara Higgins, who is proof you’re only as old as you feel! On Saturday, the 57-year-old gave birth to her son, a healthy baby boy named Jack, at Concord Hospital after three hours of labor. She credits good genes for an easy third pregnancy, she says, “We live to be 100, we climb mountains, and ski well into our 90s.” We say – just wow! Hope you join us for a busy morning on the first hour of GTU.