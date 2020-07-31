Almond Flour Bread with Honestly Fitness

We had blogger Alice Williams of Honestly Fitness in our kitchen today to show us how to make a delicious almond flour bread! Check it out, follow the recipe below, and follow Alice at www.honestlyfitness.com and @HonestlyFitness

Almond Flour Bread

4 Eggs1.50 cups Almond Flour⅓ cup Ground Flaxseed/Flaxseed MealYou can replace flaxseed with 1/3 cups + 2tbsp of unflavored F-Factor 20/20 protein powder.¼ cup Unsweetened Almond Milk2 tbsp Olive Oil½ tsp Salt2 tsp Baking Powder

Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees farenheit. Get a bread tin ready by either lightly greasing it or placing parchment paper in it. Mix all of your ingredients until smooth, or put all of the ingredients in a food processor until smooth. Pour almond flour bread batter into you bread tin and bake for 40 minutes. Allow the bread to cool for 10 minutes and enjoy!

Can be frozen for future use. The almond milk is necessary for the fluffy texture of the bread. To make a savory rosemary almond flour bread, simply add 2tsp of garlic powder and 2tsp of fresh chopped rosemary.

