Almond Flour Bread with Honestly Fitness

We had blogger Alice Williams of Honestly Fitness in our kitchen today to show us how to make a delicious almond flour bread! Check it out, follow the recipe below, and follow Alice at www.honestlyfitness.com and @HonestlyFitness
Almond Flour Bread
4 Eggs1.50 cups Almond Flour⅓ cup Ground Flaxseed/Flaxseed MealYou can replace flaxseed with 1/3 cups + 2tbsp of unflavored F-Factor 20/20 protein powder.¼ cup Unsweetened Almond Milk2 tbsp Olive Oil½ tsp Salt2 tsp Baking Powder
- Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees farenheit.
- Get a bread tin ready by either lightly greasing it or placing parchment paper in it.
- Mix all of your ingredients until smooth, or put all of the ingredients in a food processor until smooth.
- Pour almond flour bread batter into you bread tin and bake for 40 minutes.
- Allow the bread to cool for 10 minutes and enjoy!
Can be frozen for future use. The almond milk is necessary for the fluffy texture of the bread. To make a savory rosemary almond flour bread, simply add 2tsp of garlic powder and 2tsp of fresh chopped rosemary.