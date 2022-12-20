The classic cranberry is a staple for holiday desserts. GTU chef, Lindy Davies has the perfect recipe to make for guests this Christmas season. The flavors of almond and cranberry come together in this delicious pound cake.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
- 1 cup + 1 Tbsp sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 tsp almond extract
- 1/2 c sour cream
- 1-2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350* & coat a 9×5 loaf pan with cooking spray.
- In large bowl whisk together flour, salt & baking powder.
- In a separate bowl or stand mixer, beat butter & 1 cup of sugar until creamy. Add egg & almond extract, mix. Add dry ingredients & beat until just a few dry streaks remain. Add sour cream & mix to combine. Fold in cranberries.
- Pour into loaf pan & smooth top. Sprinkle remaining 1 Tbsp of sugar all over.
- Bake 60 minutes until golden.
- Let cool
Enjoy!