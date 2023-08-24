SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — When it comes to sending the kids back to school, it’s not only stressful for kids and parents, but also teachers. Kit Bate, Volunteer Board Member of the Jordan Education Foundation, shed light on a pressing issue facing educators and students alike. A School Supplies 4 KIDS drive is being held to help provide crucial school supplies to students in the Jordan School District.

Bate shared that educators often dip into their own pockets, with 90% of teachers nationwide reporting spending personal funds on classroom supplies. The National Retail Federation’s staggering prediction of $41.5 billion in back-to-school shopping expenses for 2023 underscores the financial strain on families. This year’s average spending of $890 per K-12 student and a significant 37% increase in teachers’ classroom supply spending since 2015.

Bate emphasized that these financial burdens impact learning outcomes, particularly for the 40% of refugees in the Jordan School District, and with nearly 58,000 students in the district, the need is substantial.

The Jordan Education Foundation stands as a beacon of support for the Jordan School District community. The School Supplies 4 Kids drive will be running a little longer. Drop off locations can be found at the following locations:

South Jordan Walmart Supercenter

3590 S Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095

Riverton Walmart Supercenter

13502 S Hamilton View Rd, Riverton, UT 84065

West Jordan Walmart Supercenter

7671 S 3800 W, West Jordan, UT 84084

ABC4 Utah

2175 W 1700 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84104

For more information find their page on Facebook at JordanEducationFoundation and Instagram @jordan_education_foundation