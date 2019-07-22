All you need to know for your next vacation

Trying to plan a family trip but not sure how to go about it? Jennifer Dunyon, the Executive Vice President of Get Away Today, met with us to bust all the popular travel myths and gave tips on how to make your next vacation smooth. She also went over special deals for great places to visit in San Diego like Seaworld, LEGOLAND and the San Diego Zoo.

Travel Myths and Truths:

Travel Myth: If I book my own travel online, I am not using a travel agency. Truth: When you book your own travel online, you are likely using an “Online Travel Agency” or OTA. In fact, if you book anywhere other than the airline or hotel themselves, that’s what you’re doing. Travel Myth: I pay more when I book with a travel agency. Truth: With Get Away Today, you will always get the best value and pay less! Travel Myth: I don’t need a travel agent. Truth: Get Away Today gives you all of the information you need ahead of time to make sure everything goes smoothly. And, if something happens while you’re on vacation, you have an advocate. Get Away Today can help with hotel changes, ticket issues and more.

Don’t miss out on the following San Diego specials:

Kids are free to SeaWorld San Diego now through October

2nd day free to LEGOLAND California

Save 10% on San Diego Zoo and Safari Park (or kids free October only)

This story includes sponsored content.