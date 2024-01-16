SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Today in our studio, we had Kin Kienow, owner and director of ParkCity Fashion Week. It’s the third annual fashion week and will be at the award-winning Golden Hirsch Resort in Park City on January 21st. Kyle has been producing fashion shows since 2015 and teaches in the fashion dept at SLCC. This year, they have eight designers featuring all new collections, ranging from couture, street, sustainable, a new ski brand, and much more.

We had three models on today, giving us a sneak peek into some of the outfits featured during the show. We had Marisa Maecannon modeling Cindy Bithell’s dress, which features artisan couture with some architectural influence. We then had Jose Matos modeling Mathieu Quinlan’s avante-garde street couture look. Last but certainly not least, we had Kylie Harrs modeling McKenzie Peck’s gorgeous handmade dress.

For more information go to parkcityfashionweek.com. If you want to purchase tickets you can visit their Eventbrite site and use code GTU for a discount. Follow their Instagram @parkcityfashionweek, or Facebook @parkcity_fashionweek for more updates