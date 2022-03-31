Keeping up with the new trends when it comes to jewelry can be difficult. Jazlyn Feild, the owner of Goldie Lew Jewelry, joined us on the show to share what’s in and how you can create these looks on your own.

A lot of people are unsure of where to start when it comes to layering jewelry and mixing metals. Goldie Lew has many necklaces and rings that you can take from your average everyday look to a night out on the town.

Feild advises viewers to invest in the basics. Whether it is a statement piece that you workaround or a dainty layering piece, start small and add to your collection.

Goldie Lew Jewelry has something for everyone. They are having a Spring sale that starts on Monday, April 4th or use the code ‘goodthingsutah’ for 10% off.

