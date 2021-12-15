All you need for your holiday charcuterie board

Everyone loves a beautiful charcuterie board spread, but maybe you feel nervous about where to start. Haley Winterton, the owner of Rocky Mountain Snacks, started a business that makes it easy as 1,2,3!

Haley takes the stress out of your parties, gifting, or date nights by taking care of the planning, shopping, and prepping a beautiful charcuterie box for you. Rocky Mountain Snacks offers an entire charcuterie spread in an 8 x 8 box delivered right to your door. She showcased her classic and seasonal box on the show. They will usually have 3 different types of bread or cracker, 3 types of meat, and 3 kinds of cheese. In addition to various berries, fruits, vegetables, nuts, etc.

