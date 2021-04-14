All things for Spring

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Dawn McCarthy- Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn’s Corner is sharing 5 of her top products that are great for Spring.

Stella Rosa is America’s favorite semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine and is made with real fruit flavors, are naturally gluten-free and vegan, low-calorie, and low-alcohol, making them the perfect wine at any time! They even have a great selection of Non-alcoholic choices as well. You can find all of these wines and over 100 amazing Stella Rosa cocktails at StellaRosa.com, and don’t forget to serve chilled!

Imilab C20 Home Security 360-Panoramic Camera-The new IMILAB C20 indoor camera combines 360-degree panoramic viewing, advanced night vision, sound alarms, and human detection–surpassing competitors and giving customers top of the line home security 24 hours a day. Homes, communities, and offices: With IMLAB, you can rely on our high-performance lenses, wide angle views, and two-way communication to effortlessly virtually check in and interact with your most valuable spaces.

Tip Beauty –is a luxury collection of press on nails. Our in home Mani lasts up to a week and is reusable and saves you hours at the nail salon. Choose from our many designs of coffin and stiletto designs. Also check out their Souffle Hand & Nail cream- gives Easily absorbs and leaves the skin smooth with no greasy residue.

Youtheory® Launches Collagen+ Combo Line for the Whole Body– Southern California based supplement company Youtheory® recently launched its new collagen combo line of five products. Each harnesses the impact of collagen and other clinically studied ingredients with proven benefits to target the body’s most critical collagen-containing tissues: bones, hair, skin, joints and the heart.

Funkins– was created to reduce lunchtime waste. The bright and cheerful patterns are made of pure 100% cotton making them machine washable and long lasting. Funkins products are earth-friendly and a smart alternative to paper towels and paper napkins. Teach your children to care for our Earth and save money by switching to Funkins.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.