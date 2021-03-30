All things Easter DIY with Eggs with Megs

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Grab your glue gun, your twine, and a glass of lemonade. It’s spring time, and we’re getting our DIY on with Meg Bentley of Eggs with Meg on YouTube!

Using inexpensive Easter DIY decor, we’re talking all things Easter, spring, and bright. We see the steps on how to make a crate lemonade stand, flower market, tea station, or egg decoration!

You’ll need: yarn rainbow styrofoam display, hula hoop floral picture frame, topiaray bunnies bums, He is Risen tomb and terrarium display, candle stuck birds nests.

Meg’s not done, check out her second clip below!

Meg shows us inexpensive Easter DIY decor! Wooden dowel bead garland spray painted, canvas / fabric Easter eggs, pom pom Hope sign, bunny bow ties, rustic window sign, circut signs, and stamped books.

Follow Eggs With Meg on IG @megzyb1010 and YouTube EggsWithMeg