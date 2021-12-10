All things books and music

One of Utah’s most beloved streets, 9th and 9th, is home to many local gems, and this one we got a sneak peek at has all of your local needs! 9th and 9th Books and Music is a “giant smattering of something for everyone” as told by owner Brandon. The shop mainly features books, music, and art, but you can find jewelry and other local finds as almost everything in the store is locally sourced!

9th and 9th Books and Music rotates their featured local business and artist every 3 months, so new businesses and artists can get exposure. When artists are featured they have complete creative liberty over the wall — the only rule is they have to put it back to its original state for the next artist. Many of the businesses and artists are sustainable and with supply chain issues still occurring it is important to shop in-store and locally to get unique items when you need them.

They are also offering 15% off any item (excluding art) with any proof of purchase from a local business. You can find the shop on 9th and 9th, connected to 9th and 9th jewelers — you can either enter through the jewelers or the alley. They are open Tuesday-Sunday during the holiday season and Tuesday-Saturday after. Make sure to show some love to your local Utah businesses this holiday season.