All the pretty things you need for you home

Jodi Sanford is a lover of all things pretty! She paid us a visit to share products from her local shop, Make a Pretty Life.

The business has been up and running for about 5 years but has evolved into what it is today. She offers beautiful home decor items including tiered trays, wreath decor, banners, and more. Make a Pretty Life also offers a variety of DIY kits for birthdays, holidays, and other occasions.



tanford displayed a tiered tray made with a Valentine’s DIY wood kit. Whether you’d like to craft it yourself or have it already finished, Make a Pretty Life has all you need for the latest products to add a little pop to your decor!

These trendy decor items are easy and fit right in with the decor you already have. Wreaths and banners are great additions, especially during the holidays. Stanford loves crafting with paper because it transitions into different seasonal decor.

Use the code GTU10 for 10% off through 1/19/22. Make a Pretty Life can be found at:

Facebook: Make a Pretty Life

Instagram: @makeaprettylife

Twitter: @makeaprettylife

Website: http://makeaprettylife.com/