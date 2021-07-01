All the fun things to do at the Western Stampede this weekend

West Jordan Western Stampede has been a long-standing tradition in Utah. After a year of canceled events, they are excited to prepare for this year’s event. Morgan Ivie, Western Stampede Rodeo Queen, Rylei Voorhees, 1st Attendant, and Piper Maxwell, 2nd Attendant, came by with their horses to share about their event that starts today!

The event would not be possible without the hard-working residents and volunteers who are so passionate about this event to make it all happen. Make our city tradition your family tradition!

What is the West Jordan Western Stampede?

The West Jordan Western Stampede is a 66 year Utah tradition – brought to you by Jordan Valley Medical Center! There are events for everyone starting July 1, 2, and 3 including a grand parade, carnival in the park, three nights of PRCA rodeo with World Champion Cowboys, fireworks, food trucks, and more!

What does it mean to Rodeo Royalty?

We represent the West Jordan Western Stampede Rodeo for the 2021 Rodeo Season, we promote our Rodeo at other Rodeo Events riding in Grand Entries, Parades, and City Celebrations across the State! It’s an honor to serve as the West Jordan Western Stampede Royalty!

Is there a Competition? How is Royalty selected?

The Western Stampede Rodeo Royalty Contest is held on the 1st Saturday in May each year. It is a genuine competition!

We participate in a Horsemanship Contest in the West Jordan Arena where we run our horse through a specific reigning pattern to demonstrate our riding skills. And we are interviewed about Equine Science, like the science of Horses – their bodies, training mannerisms, specific equipment, injuries, etc.

There is a Speech & Impromptu portion of the Contest, as well as a Personal Interview with the Judges where we are quizzed on the Sport of Rodeo – We need to know who is winning now, who won specific categories last year at the National Finals Rodeo and what is trending now in Rodeo News! As well as present a 2-5 Minute prepared speech and answer impromptu questions from the judges.

And if being scored on these categories isn’t enough, we are also scored on our Western Wear & Appearance in the arena and Modeling our Formal Western Wear!

Important Dates:

Western Stampede starts today! July 1 – 3 at Veterans Memorial Park in West Jordan

Tickets for the PRCA Western Stampede Rodeo start at $8 and can be purchased at the Gate or in advance at westernstampede.com

City of Fun all-day Carnival Wristbands are $30, they can be purchased at the carnival at veterans memorial park

West Jordan City Grand Parade is Saturday, July 3rd at 10 AM on Redwood Road from West Jordan City Hall to 7000 South.

Find West Jordan Western Stampede Royalty online, and FB.