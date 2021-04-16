All the baby products new parents need right now!

Spoiling your baby can have extra perks for Moms as well when you use these amazing baby products! From matching outfits to the softest materials, Surae and Denna share what they love most about all of these earth-friendly baby product companies.

Check out these five baby product companies for your next purchase!

Earth Baby

Price: Varies $5-$17 or entire bath essential kit for $49.00

Committed to using certified organic fruit and vegetable-based ingredients, Earth Baby’s products are non-toxic, gentle, and effective on baby skin, hair, and body. Not only are Earth Baby’s products good for your child, but their kits are packed in recycle, canvas bags that parents can reuse for anything! Earth Baby’s patented Oleosphere technology delivers emollient oils and vitamins in their skincare products that provide immediate, superior hydration and dramatically reduced need for high levels of UV filters. They also have a best-selling, moisturizing, organic, hand-sanitizer for even children’s hands! Founded by a grandmother, mother, and orphan, Earth Baby’s founder donates 1% of all sales to two incredible organizations (Preface Project Foundation and Folded Flag Foundation) that build a better tomorrow and impact our community by fostering opportunities for the next generation as a token of gratitude to those that helped her along the way.

Price: Varies

Kyte BABY offers the softest all-bamboo clothes and sleep bags for babies and toddlers, and now has matching mommy, daddy and baby pajama jogger sets! Plus, newly launched in January women’s high-waisted, stretchy leggings and underwear! Unlike any other baby apparel, Kyte BABY has the softest baby pajamas that are economically sourced out of bamboo! Bamboo is 3 degrees cooler than cotton, while also being hypoallergenic. The fabric itself also promotes the smart use of resources and sustainability. Bamboo is the best choice for your baby and for the planet’s future, and this way of thinking is evident in every aspect of Kyte BABY! The founder’s daughter suffered from infant eczema and she needed comfortable clothing for her at night time for her sensitive, itchy skin, bamboo’s buttery soft fabric was the best answer for her baby girl! She invested and created Kyte BABY for all babies, and mommies too!



Pretty Plum Boutique invests in premium, soft fabrics like organic threads, and buttery, soft bamboo! Bamboo is sustainability made because of how quickly it grows and does not require heavy machinery to cut it down! Pretty Plum Boutique’s owner is a seamstress and mother of three who creates beautiful accessories and clothing for your babies, toddlers, and preschoolers! (And even matching clothes for mama too!) If you’re looking for fashionable and quality, handmade items, Pretty Plum Boutique is the place to go! Pretty Plum Boutique only sources and carries the best quality fabrics, which go through extensive testing to ensure quality after multiple washes, and durability for those little movers, and mamas chasing after those movers. https://ecofreaksusa.com/

EcoFreaks is dedicated to producing quality hand sanitizing for your entire family – including cute mascots to make their travel hand sanitizers more kid friendly. EcoFreaks is dedicated to family cleanliness, all while partnering with eco-friendly non-profits. EcoFreaks makes their hand sanitizer with 80 percent alcohol, and aloe; plus, scented options like peppermint, orange, or unscented. They pride themselves on being made in the USA, while their products also kill 99.9 percent of the most common germs! The best part, they make traveling with hand sanitizer convenient! They offer single use 2 ml sachets (packets) to stuff in a pocket, school backpack, lunch box, gym bag or purse! Also, their Clean Car Bundle is perfect for a quick, auto foam hand sanitizer in your car, and sports three koozie colors for your vehicle’s dashboard! ECOFREAKS is focused on helping the environment by partnering with How2Recycle, One Tree Planted, and the World Wildlife Fund.

When you’ve pumped the last drop of your hand sanitizer, keep the bottle and simply order a refill pouch for a “freaky” deal that helps sustain a better environment!

The Baby Delight® Go With Me™ Span is an expandable, portable gate ideal for at home or on-the-go. The Span unfolds and can be set up in less than a minute with no tools or hardware needed. Quickly put it up to keep your little one or pet from going into an undesired location. And just as easily remove it and set it up in another location as needed. The tension mounted design makes it quick and easy to set up and leaves no holes in your door frames or walls. The Charcoal Tweed fashion is a perfect accent to any home since it is sleek, modern and neutral and will certainly be a welcomed accessory in any home you visit.

When you’re headed out, the Span can travel with you in the included travel bag. The super compact fold, partnered with the lightweight design, makes it easy to take with you anywhere and everywhere in order to help keep your little one safe.

The Span 48″ stands 27″ from the floor and can be used in doorways from 30″ – 48″ wide and weighs 6 lbs.The Span 60″ stands 34″ from the floor and can be used in doorways from 36″-60″ wide and weighs 8.25 lbs.

Cara & Co. Kits- Make Your Own Teether Or Rattle

Cara & Co Wood Rattle DIY Craft Kits come in a variety of styles and colors. Each kit comes with all of the necessary supplies to create your completed craft project. These rattles have been handmade with beautiful hard Canadian Maple wood, sourced and handcrafted by our local Canadian vendor and craftsman. Careful attention and custom detail has been given to the proportions of this rattle, ensuring that you receive the finest & safest quality product for your DIY wood rattle.

Boppy® Feeding & Infant Support Pillow

The ultimate gift for mom or dad, the original, award-winning Boppy® Nursing Pillow and Positioner can be used for bottle feeding, propping, tummy time, sitting and breastfeeding! Available cozy soft slipcovers include Luxe, Organic Cotton, Classic Plus and Classic fabric that are easily removable for washing. Pillow and removable slipcover are machine washable, making life at home all that much easier.

Boppy® Newborn Lounger

Give little ones room to kick in comfort with this must-have essential for new moms. Uniquely designed with a recessed interior for a newborn’s bottom, this lightweight product is perfectly portable. Soft, wipeable fabric for easy clean up from spit-up and other “oops” messes. Made for babies up to 16 pounds. Designed for baby’s awake time only. Handle for easy carrying and travel.

NEW Boppy ComfyHug Hybrid Newborn Carrier

Designed for newborns, rest assured that baby will be secure from day one. The ComfyHug was created with NICU experts and parents of preemie babies to ensure a great fit for your newborn. A hug from day one. With a hardware free design, yoga-inspired wraps and a soft structured center panel for baby, the ComfyHug can securely and comfortably carry babies as small as 5lbs. The size inclusive design conforms to your and baby’s changing bodies. A removable bolster helps the carrier grow with baby and allows a perfect fit from day one.

BooginHead PaciGrip Silicone Citrus Pacifier Clips

BooginHead kicks off the year with its PaciGrip Silicone Citrus Pacifier Clips that are so adorable and practical and available exclusively at Target and Target.com. We’re loving the citrus theme and its colorful accents with their vibrant style. The citrus clips are the newest products in the brand’s PaciGrip Silicone line, made of food-grade silicone that keeps pacifiers close and clean while doubling as a teether. Mom invented. Safety tested. Baby approved. Available at Target this Spring!

gentlepak

Developed by moms for moms, gentlepak is used for a full range of perineal, muscle, or pelvic discomforts. Featuring a washable sleeve, a gel inside, and uniquely shaped for the perineum region, it’s the essential item for pregnant and postpartum moms. What truly sets these ice/heat packs apart is they’re shaped to rest on your perineum, designed to fit the contours of your body with a slim shape that doesn’t bulge or show. The terry cloth covers add an extra layer of comfort for the sensitive skin area and can be used hot or cold. Price: $25 for a 2 pack.

Joolz Aer

Introducing the ultimate lightweight luxury stroller – the Joolz Aer. This compact travel stroller has a one-handed quick fold, patent pending comfort seat and only weighs 13.4 lbs. With our effortless fold, you can easily close the Joolz Aer and throw it over your shoulder in a matter of seconds. A comfortable elastic carry strap makes transporting the Joolz Aer easy, while its compact size fits in the overhead bins for most popular airlines* and in the trunk of the smallest cars. It’s patent pending seat provides superior support to your child’s neck and back in all positions, including a five-point safety harness, an extended seat back, and an adjustable recline that gives kids 6 months or older a comfortable ride. Available in 4 stylish colors with rain cover and travel bag included, the Joolz Aer is ready for all family adventures. Backed by a lifetime warranty, we invite families to enjoy carefree strolling with the Joolz Aer.