SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Big things are in store for all Utahns as we host the NBA All-Star game this weekend. Michael McHenry, co-founder and president of the restaurant Sunday’s Best, told us all about what the game means for local businesses like his.

Guests like Jeff Hamilton, Lebron James, Saweetie, Quavo, Travis Scott, Pitbull, and more are expected to make appearances this week. It’s been 30 years since Utah last had the opportunity to host the All-Star game, so it’s important to make the most of it. The state’s arts, entertainment, foods, and culture have the chance to get national recognition.

Whether you’re a pro athlete or just the average Utahn, this is your chance to get out, get connected, and experience what the state has to offer. Even if you didn’t get the chance to secure a ticket to the game itself, you can still experience the culture surrounding it. Utah businesses are excited to welcome the economic boost!

