SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — All-Star Gospel Celebration, the 16-year-old event that shares inspirational stories of faith, is kicking off the NBA All-Star weekend. This year’s event will take place at The Point Church SLC, and proceeds will benefit domestic violence victims, underprivileged children, and help fight sickle cell through the “BE THE MATCH” movement.

Honorees include Utah Jazz Player Collin Sexton, NBA Coach Johnnie Bryant, and NFL Sports Analyst Steve Smith Sr. Performers include Grammy® award-nominated Zacardi Cortez, Christian rap artists Bryann T and Antwoine Hill, and more.

This event is about bringing unity in today’s world and spreading hope, joy, and love. NBA chaplains have now partnered with ASG as their signature event. You can use code ABC4 to get 25% off tickets at www.allstargospelcelebration.com.