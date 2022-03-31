Jesse Breffle, Founder of Téo Brewing Cacao, joined us in the studio to share about an all-natural energy source. The secret is in healthy brewing cacao.

Brewing Cacao is roasted and ground single-origin cacao beans from Ecuador and Mexico. It’s a lot like brewing coffee, but there is significantly less caffeine which eliminates jitters and crashes. Some of the benefits of cacao include theobromine, nootropics, and antioxidants. The best part is that it tastes like dark chocolate.

It takes about 10 minutes to prepare. You take the cacao and add it to hot water and let it brew. You can add maple syrup, coconut creamer, or half and half to add more flavor.

Breffle explained how direct trade works. They know all their partner farmers personally, ensure fair wages, and strive to improve farming practices. Téo Brewing Cacao also has a mission to help underprivileged girls in Nepal.

Use the discount code ‘TEOUTAH’ for 10% off on www.teocacao.com

Instagram: @teocacaotribe

Facebook: @teocacaotribe

Email: contact@teocacao.com