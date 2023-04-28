SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Wedding season is just around the corner so what better time to check out a local bridal dress shop’s runway event. Today we were joined by two people from Bridal Closet Sara Darling, the manager and head buyer, and Olivia Hernandez, the social media manager. They came in to talk about their upcoming spring social event on May 6th. At this event they will showcase their newest line. There are new dresses being debuted for the first time at this event. Today they came in with a few models to give the viewers of Good Things Utah a sneak peek. At the event they will have tons of activities and food such as:

Runway

Photo ops

Churros and drinks by San Diablo Churro’s

A wedding bounce house

A mini golf provided by Parr’s mini golf

This event is completely free and everyone is welcome, not just brides-to-be!

Bridal Closet is an inclusive bridal dress company. Their motto is “All Brides, All Bodies, All Beautiful.” Every single bride deserves to have a one-of-a-kind magical experience with a perfect dress. Bridal Closet offers gowns in all styles, sizes, and price ranges to match every bride’s personality and vision. They have a new location in Draper and it’s the biggest bridal dress shop in Utah.

If you can’t make it to the event, not to worry! The once-a-year sale is happening the following week featuring three of the shop’s price protected lines! All Maggie Sottero, Sottero & Midgley, and Rebecca Instagram designs will be 10% off for all special ordered gowns! Book your appointment for this sale on their website. For more information and to check out their beautiful dresses check out their social media and website.