Gia Bianca Stephens sat down with us today and discussed the upcoming all-ages drag show and went over some myths and facts about drag shows.

Stephens first mentioned the upcoming all-ages drag show that’s making its comeback after its last show that had over a thousand people in attendance. The show will be held on July 7 and September 22. Attendees can expect to see drag queens dressed as princesses and more, making the event fun and exciting for the whole family.

Stephens then discussed some myths and facts about drag shows. Some myths that Stephens mentioned is that drag is offensive and only for queer people. The facts are that drag is an art form, a celebration of life and community, and a form of self-expression.

You can connect with Stephens on Instagram at @giabiancastephens and you can learn more about the Quorum of Queens and their shows at their official website www.qotq.net