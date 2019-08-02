All about real estate in southern Utah

Shauna Jo Larkin is no stranger to southern Utah. She grew up in St. George and has been a real estate agent for 18 years in the area. So, she knows what she’s doing.

Shauna showed us a beautiful condo for sale at the Sun Brook Golf Course. Who wouldn’t want this condo with it’s stunning outdoor view?

A place like this could be yours, and there’s a variety of choices! You can get properties nightly, for the weekend, or for the short-term rental of 30 days.

There’s a variety in the price tags as well. You could pay $189,000 for a studio in Sports Village, or get a bigger home in the millions in some of the newer subdivisions. It creates a lot of options for people who want to come down here and enjoy the sun. Shauna discusses how she helps people decide what they want to make the most out of their investment.

Learn more by reaching Shauna at 435-467-5050 or her website.

This story includes sponsored content.