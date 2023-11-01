Don't miss the train expo in Layton Nov. 3rd and 4th at Davis Conference Center

LAYTON, Utah (Good Things Utah) – It’s time for that great annual Utah model railroading tradition, the Intermountain Train Expo!

The Intermountain Train Expo is happening at the Davis Conference Center November 3rd from 3-9PM and November 4th from 9AM-5PM.

Davis Conference Center

1651 N 700 W, Layton

There are model trains to see and play with, plus many vendors to explore. There’s also hands on activities for families and people of all ages and abilities. You can make your own model tree, operate model trains, or take a turn at a switch track puzzle!

Model railroading is more than just trains, it incorporates Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics, all of the STEAM subjects rolled into one learning opportunity for your family! New advances in modeling include 3D printing and CAD design software for track layouts, as well as strong foundations in painting, art, and 3D modeling.

And learn how to design and build a Pizza Box Layout!

Bring your children, kids age 8 and under are FREE. Tickets are available on EventBrite or at the door. You’ll see the model trains and railroads up close and personal.

Visit IntermountainTrainExpo.com for more information.

Follow @IntermountainTrainExpo on Instagram

