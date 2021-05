Ali’s Trendy Toast

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Ali shared her 4 go-to toast recipes, watch the video to find out which one is her favorite.

Elevated Avocado:

Ingredients:

-Favorite Bread Broiled in Oven

-1/2 Avocado, Smashed

-Handful of cherry tomatoes, quartered

-Crispy bacon bits

-Shaved Parmesan, sprinkled on top to taste

-Salt and Pepper to Taste

Nutty ‘Nana

Ingredients:

-Favorite Bread Broiled in Oven

-Nutella Spread

-1/2 small banana

-Peanut Butter Drizzle

-Handfuls of Almonds

Berry Cream Cheese

Ingredient:

-Favorite Bread Broiled in Oven

-Cream Cheese Spread:

-8oz cream cheese

-2cups powdered sugar

-2 Tbsp Milk

-2 tsp vanilla

-Favorite Berries

-Minced Fresh Basil

-Lemon Zest

-Honey Drizzle