Ali’s Top 10 Baby Must-Haves

All week long leading up to Ali’s official GTU baby shower, we have been sharing her top must-have products with our viewers. From electronics to skin care, she has researched it all! Below is a list of her top 10 picks and where to find them.

#1 – Owlet Smart Sock

What Ali Says: “As a new mom, my anxiety about SIDS is through the roof. To have an easy-to-use monitor that will continuously track our daughter’s heart rate and oxygen levels is going to be a game changer for us – and give us enough peace of mind to actually sleep!”

Product Highlights:

Brand new 3 rd generation just launched this summer

generation just launched this summer Fits snugly on baby’s foot

Connects to app on your phone and alerts you if something is wrong

Fits smaller and larger babies, from 5lbs to 30lbs

Quick, wireless charging – 90 minutes of charging gives 16 hours of use!

Available at owletcare.com and Buy Buy Baby

#2 – Elvie Pump

What Ali Says: “I have been nervous about breastfeeding and pumping so did a ton of research and decided as a busy working woman and mom on the go, this is the pump I need!”

Product Highlights:

World’s first silent, wearable breast pump

Totally hands-free and cordless – you just stick it in your bra and let the pump do its job… while you do your job!

It’s self-contained, so it collects the milk and pauses once the container is full.

Connects to an app on your phone, giving you full control from your mobile device

Was unveiled for the first time on the catwalk at London Fashion Week

Fits into your bra AND your life!

Available at elvie.com

#3 – SNOO Smart Bassinet & Sleepea Swaddles by Happiest Baby

What Ali Says: “Not only is this bassinet the most elegant one I could find, but it’s also the safest. I am so excited to try out the SNOO and Sleepea Swaddles!”

Product Highlights:

SNOO is the world’s first smart sleeper that boosts a baby’s sleep by imitating how they feel in the womb

Happiest Baby products were created by a renowned pediatrician who has studied baby sleep and soothing for years

SNOO has microphones that detect when baby is crying and it reacts with certain soothing sounds and rocking motions based on that cry

Known as the “safest baby bed ever made” because of its special swaddle system, which securely attaches to the sleeper to prevent the baby from rolling over, guaranteeing baby stays on its back

Sleepea Swaddles are also great on their own because they’re a quick, convenient way to swaddle Baby by simply zipping them up securely!

Sleepea Swaddles are going on a big sale online on August 24 th !

! SNOO isn’t cheap to buy, but you can rent it for $5 a day!

Available at happiestbaby.com

#4 – Noodle & Boo Natural Baby Skin Care

What Ali Says: “No joke, I went to Buy Buy Baby and literally smelled every bath product at the store and THIS was the winner by far! My babe will be using Noodle & Boo, head to toe, because it’s absolutely delightful!”

Product Highlights:

Clinically formulated with natural hypoallergenic ingredients

Perfect for sensitive skin and treating conditions including eczema, dandruff, diaper rash, and more

Brand just launched a new laundry line

20% of Noodle & Boo profits go to helping kids in need

Favorite among celebs including Jennifer Garner, Gywneth Paltrow, Mark Wahlberg, the Kardashians, and more

Available at retail stores and at noodleandboo.com

#5 – Deluxe+ DockATot

What Ali Says: “It’s important to me to have a safe place where I can lie with my baby in bed and not worry about rolling over onto her. That’s why I love the DockATot’s raised tube design so much—not to mention all the beautiful prints this product comes in. My top pick with the ‘Cararra Marble’ print.”

Product Highlights:

The ultimate docking station—a place for Baby to rest, lounge, play, and cuddle safely

Made of hypoallergenic material with washable covers available

Makes it to co-sleep with babies

Product is lightweight, portable, and perfect to take on-the-go

Dozens of different prints at dockatot.com

#6 – Boxy Backpack by Petunia Pickle Bottom

What Ali Says: “I knew I wanted a versatile diaper bag with a lot of different carrying options. That’s why I knew the Boxy Backpack was a perfect pick for me when I found it!”

Product Highlights:

Straps can be tucked in or switched out so the backpack can convert into a messenger bag or crossbody

Includes stroller straps to hang off your stroller handle (which was very important to Ali)

Comes with convenient removable changing pad and wipe case

Has tons of space inside and several large pockets

Fabric is easy-to-wipe and keep clean

Comes in many different styles/colors at petunia.com

#7 – Livette’s Wallpaper

What Ali Says: “I am a wallpaper fanatic but didn’t want to commit to a permanent or difficult-to-remove wallpaper in the nursery in case we need to change it out in a few years. I love that Livette’s Wallpaper has both permanent and peel-and-stick options, as well as the ability to customize orders with any colors, wall sizes, and more.”

Product Highlights:

European (Latvia-based) company with phenomenal customer service

Offers both peel-and-stick and traditional wallpapers

Company allows you to send in dimensions and photos of your space, and they’ll print you the perfect amount of wallpaper already pre-cut into the sizes and strips you need

Offers great design inspiration and tips on Instagram at @livetteswallpaper

Available at livetteswallpaper.com

#8 – Padded Midi+ Playmat by Gathre

What Ali Says: “As much as I love my house, it is NOT baby-friendly. All of my floors are hardwood, and I know that’s going to be difficult when Baby starts to crawl. The Padded Midi+ Playmat by Gathre is the perfect size and is also going to look beautiful in my house – it’s a win, win!”

Product Highlights:

Cushy memory foam covered in wipeable faux leather

Simple, elegant, comes in a bunch of beautiful colors and prints that will look good in anyone’s space

Available in different shapes, sizes, and pricepoints

Company makes beautiful quality portable changing pads, bibs, etc.

Company also makes non-baby products like bags and home decor

Products available at gathre.com

#9 – Ultimate Newborn Bundle by Lou Lou & Company

What Ali Says: “I’ve shopped around a lot for the perfect gown to bring our little girl home from the hospital in, and Lou Lou stuff is, by far, the stretchiest, softest, coziest, option I’ve found.”

Product Highlights:

Utah-based company

Ultimate newborn bundle makes the perfect gift – it comes everything you need for the hospital including infant gown, matching swaddle, mittens, and a hat or headband

Every Monday, the company does ‘Monday Markdowns’ online, offering great sales

Every Thursday, the company launches new prints/patterns and usually sells out

Available at loulouandcompany.com

#10 – Royal Rosie RetractaClip by Little BaeBae

What Ali Says: “During any other year, I probably wouldn’t be stressing over my baby’s pacifier dragging on the ground, but in the middle of the pandemic, it’s not something I want to be worrying about! These RetractaClips are the solution – they’re innovative, functional, and fashionable!”

Product Highlights: