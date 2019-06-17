Ali’s favorite vacation souvenir

On Good Things Utah today – Ali is back from her family vacation to the Bahamas and she brought back a souvenir that we didn’t expect. We ALL got to try it on this morning… Plus, hope you had a wonderful Father’s Day weekend. We have all the social media tweets from dads that made us smile this morning. And speaking of social media, what is okay and not okay to post? Safety experts weigh in for us.

And in our bonus round of hot topics, this one is for all the parents – what to say when your kids give you the dreaded “I’m bored” this summer. Plus, the top boredom beating summer activities to do with your family. And the most brilliant way to get your kids to eat their veggies. It’s all coming up on a Monday edition of Good Things Utah!