Ali’s baby essentials, products, and technology!

SNOO Smart Bassinet & Sleepea Swaddle by Happiest Baby

• World’s first smart sleeper, boosts a baby’s sleep by imitating how they feel in the womb

• Created by a renowned pediatrician and sleep expert who has studied baby sleep and soothing for years

• Has microphones that detect when baby is crying and it reacts with certain soothing sounds and rocking motions based on that cry

• Known as the “safest baby bed ever made” because of the special swaddle that attaches and keeps baby from rolling over

• Sleepea Swaddles are also sold separately

• 5-second swaddle

• Made of organic cotton

• Arm openings unsnap for babies that want arms out

• Snoo isn’t cheap to buy, but you can rent it for $5 a day!

• SLEEPEA SWADDLES on sale next week!

• Available at happiestbaby.com

Royal Rosie RetractaClip by Little BaeBae

• RetractaClip is the first ever retractable pacifier clip. No more dragging pacifiers.

• In the age of the pandemic, more important now than ever before

• Little BaeBae sells my favorite binkies!

• Buy 3 and get a free travel case.

• Non-toxic silicone teethers

• Cutest plushies and stuffed animals (the Royal Rosie Llama Plushie is our baby girl’s first toy!)

• Little BaeBae is your one stop shop for innovative products

• Available at littlebaebae.com

Natural Baby Skin Care by Noodle & Boo

• Went to Buy Buy Baby and literally smelled every bath product at the store and THIS was the winner by far!

• What I’m using for Baby girl head to toe!

• Clinically-formulated with natural hypoallergenic ingredients

• Perfect for sensitive skin and treating conditions including eczema, dandruff, diaper rash, and more

• Also have a brand new laundry line

• 20% of Noodle & Boo profits go to helping kids in need

• Favorite among celebs including Jennifer Garner, Gywneth Paltrow, Mark Wahlberg, the Kardashians, and more

• Available at retail stores and at noodleandboo.com

Ultimate Newborn Bundle by Lou Lou & Company

• Utah-based company.

• THE SOFTEST, stretchiest fabrics of anywhere I’ve found yet

• Ultimate newborn bundle makes perfect gift….comes everything you need for the hospital including gown, matching swaddle, mittens, and a hat or headband

• Monday Markdowns every Monday

• Every Thursday, they launch new patterns and always sell out

• loulouandcompany.com

Padded Midi+ Playmat by Gathre

• The problem with my house (hardwood everywhere)

• Finally found the perfect playmat!

• Cushy memory foam covered in wipeable faux leather

• Simple, elegant, comes in a bunch of beautiful colors and prints that will look good in anyone’s house.

• Also different shapes and sizes

• Make awesome portable changing pads, bibs, etc.

• Also make non-baby products like bags and home decor

• Available at gathre.com

