Align your path and your purpose with a spiritual coach

Kathy Dalton, Spiritual Life Coach and Founder of Radical Transformation came by to share ways to align your path and your purpose.

Kathy shares how over this last year, there is a lot we have all gone through. As we are starting to get out more, things may come up. Having someone to guide you through those things can be helpful. We all have something we’re going through. Kathy believes we have the answers within us. Working with a coach allows you to have a sacred time and space for us to process and work through those things that are key.

Promotions:

Free 30 Minute Discovery session

You can find Kathy online here and on IG.